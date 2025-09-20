Qatar Delivers Message To ICAO Regarding Israeli Attack
Montreal: The State of Qatar has delivered an official message to the President of the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) concerning the armed attack carried out by Israel against residential premises of several members of Hamas' political bureau in Doha on September 9, 2025, which resulted in a number of martyrs and injuries.
The message was delivered by Qatar's Permanent Representative to the ICAO, Essa Abdullah Al Maliki.
The message stated that this attack constitutes a blatant violation of the sovereignty of the State of Qatar and the provisions of the Chicago Convention on International Civil Aviation, affirming that Qatar retains all its rights under international law.
