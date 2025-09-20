Zelensky Shares His Expectations For The Meeting With Trump In New York
"We have prepared the basis for security guarantees that Europe is ready to accept, given that the United States of America will be there. We have had many discussions and dialogues at various levels, including between the leadership of our armies and general staffs with Europeans and Americans. The British Prime Minister met with the U.S. President, and it was agreed that we would discuss the relevant issues at our bilateral meeting [with Donald Trump] in New York," Zelensky said.
He stressed that he“wanted to receive these signals for himself, how close we are to understanding that all partners will provide the security guarantees we need.”Read also: Unmanned Systems Forces strike Saratov and Novokuybyshevsk oil refineries
As reported by Ukrinform, the previous meeting between Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump took place on August 18 at the White House . Its key topic was the discussion of a peaceful settlement of the Russian war against Ukraine.
