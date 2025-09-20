Family Of Maulana Khanzeb Shaheed Rejects Govt Rs 10M Aid, Demands Judicial Probe

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

-->

The family of Maulana Khanzeb , a peace activist and Awami National Party (ANP) leader killed in a terrorist attack at Shandi Mor on July 10, has refused to accept the government's financial assistance of Rs10 million, insisting instead on a transparent judicial inquiry into the incident.

Khanzeb was actively participating in the ongoing“Aman Pasoon” (Peace March) campaign when the attack occurred. Along with him, his security guard and companion Sherzada were also killed, while Dr. Tariq, Sheikh Shehswar, and Usman sustained injuries. A case against unidentified assailants was registered at Khar Police Station following the attack.

Sheikh Jahanzada, elder brother of the slain leader, said the family was not blaming anyone directly but stressed that the facts about who carried out the killing remained unclear. He urged the federal and provincial governments, as well as relevant institutions, to form a judicial commission for a transparent investigation.

Also Read: 1,016 Militants Killed in 47,900 Operations as Pakistan Links Illegal Afghan Presence to Terror

Ehtisham Afghan, Khanzeb's elder son, also confirmed that despite repeated offers of financial assistance from the government, the family had firmly rejected them.“We are not seeking money; we want judicial investigations from the powerful institutions,” he said.

The family has categorically stated that they will not accept any form of financial compensation until a judicial commission is established. They further noted that future steps will be decided after consultations with friends and the community.