Digital Economy Ministry Signs Agreement To Support Startups

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept 20 (Petra) – The Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship and Turkey's Viveka Strategic Innovation Consultancy on Saturday signed an agreement to implement the "Jahez" Program, one of the pivotal projects of the National Entrepreneurship Policy (2021–2027).The program aims to enhance the readiness of startups in Jordan for investment and growth through supporting them in the stages of prototype development or preparing for commercial expansion through an integrated package that includes training, mentorship, and networking with experts, in addition to financial grants of up to $10,000 for each company that meets the requirements, the ministry said in a statement.Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, Sami Al-Smeirat, said after signing the agreement with Vivica founder, Mehmet Okutan, that it aligns with the Economic Modernization Vision and the Ministry's efforts to build an incubator environment for entrepreneurship.The program will provide an integrated environment to enable startups to improve their products, develop effective business plans, and enhance their readiness for business, he said.It will target all entrepreneurs in the Kingdom, while encouraging the participation of startups led by women and people with disabilities, reflecting the program's commitment to supporting inclusive economic growth, he pointed out.He said companies will be selected according to criteria to be announced later, including clarity of the idea, its viability, and its potential for growth and expansion, adding that a startup must be Jordanian.The program will be carried out through partnerships with business incubators and accelerators, and will be managed by Viveca. It will be funded through the Youth, Technology, and Jobs Project, funded by the World Bank, as part of national and international efforts to promote entrepreneurship in the Kingdom.The Ministry said the registration date and eligibility criteria for the program will be announced soon.