Facilio Named a ‘Leader’ in the 2025 Green Quadrant for Commercial Buildings Computerized Maintenance Management Systems (CMMS)
(MENAFNEditorial) New York, USA – September 19, 2025 – Global property operations software provider, Facilio announced that it has been recognized as a ‘Leader’ in the 2025 Verdantix Green Quadrant for Commercial Buildings Computerized Maintenance Management Systems (CMMS).
The Green Quadrant by Verdantix is the industry's most trusted independent benchmark for CMMS solutions. Verdantix evaluated 16+ global vendors through rigorous product demonstrations, detailed questionnaires, and customer interviews. Facilio's inclusion validates its approach as the only CMMS that drives every part of property operations, moving beyond traditional work order management to power end-to-end facility operations.
According to Verdantix, Facilio differentiates itself through real-time spatial intelligence and deep system integrations, uniquely bridging operational data and spatial context through a navigable digital twin that spans sites, buildings, floors, and individual assets. Unlike legacy CMMS tools that only handle work orders or assets, Facilio's Connected CMMS Platform seamlessly integrates maintenance, compliance, energy management, and tenant experience into a single, no-code platform that empowers teams to manage their entire portfolio in real-time.
“In today’s CRE landscape, operators are increasingly seeking connected solutions to unify their geographically dispersed assets and streamline maintenance, rather than relying on siloed systems that limit visibility and responsiveness,” said Sophia Shakur, Industry Analyst, Verdantix. “Platforms that integrate operational data, transform portfolio management, provide real-time insights, automate workflows, and centralize oversights, are the need of the hour. Facilio’s Connected CMMS demonstrates how such a platform can support multi-site portfolios by improving technician productivity, enhancing SLA tracking, and enabling proactive, data-driven decision-making across complex facilities management operations.”
"Most CMMS platforms force teams to juggle multiple disconnected systems because they only handle pieces of facility operations," said Prabhu Ramachandran, Co-Founder & CEO, Facilio Inc. "The future belongs to connected platforms that unify maintenance, compliance, energy, and tenant workflows in a single system. This recognition by Verdantix underscores our belief that modern facilities need a Connected CMMS built not just for today’s operational demands, but to scale and adapt for the challenges of tomorrow."
Driving the Next Generation of Facilities Operations
Facilio’s vision is that CMMS will become the foundational layer through which all building operations and smart building initiatives are executed. Over the next 2–3 years, CMMS is expected to evolve from a reactive maintenance workflow tool into a core orchestration engine that drives real-time, portfolio-wide operational efficiency, sustainability, and occupant experience.
Customers including Brookfield Properties, Dubai World Trade Centre, British Land, and Investa, use Facilio's Connected CMMS to achieve unified executive intelligence and deliver measurable stakeholder value across their portfolios. The platform now supports operations across 50,000+ sites globally.
About Facilio
Facilio offers an enterprise-grade SaaS platform that transforms property operations and maintenance for a global clientele across commercial offices, healthcare, retail, and education sectors. Its solutions aggregate building data, optimize performance, and enable centralized control across portfolios. With headquarters in New York and offices in Dubai, Chennai, Bangalore, London, Sydney & Singapore, Facilio is backed by investors including Accel, Tiger Global Management, Dragoneer Investment Group, and Brookfield Growth.
