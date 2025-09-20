Rice Master Global Deepens West African Presence In Burkina Faso

Rice has become increasingly important in Burkina Faso's food basket, with urban and rural populations alike depending on imports to meet their needs. As demand continues to grow, Rice Master Global has emerged as a trusted exporter, ensuring consistent supply of IR64 Long Grain Parboiled Rice with 5% Broken to the country.

The rice variety is prized for its quality, nutritional benefits, and adaptability in cooking local dishes. Every shipment exported to Ouagadougou via Lome Port or Abidjan Port is processed with advanced technology, ensuring purity and meeting international quality benchmarks. By directly collaborating with Indian farmers, the company supports sustainable agriculture and maintains the authenticity of its products.

Burkina Faso is part of a broader West African trade network that Rice Master Global actively serves. Neighboring countries such as Ghana, Togo, Benin, Liberia, Ivory Coast, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Sierra Leone, Mali, and Senegal also rely on its exports. Globally, the company continues to expand its footprint across the UK, UAE, and Saudi Arabia.

With an emphasis on long-term partnerships, timely deliveries, and adherence to international standards, Rice Master Global is well-positioned to contribute to Burkina Faso's growing demand for rice in the years ahead.

