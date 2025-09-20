Trump Planning $100,000 Fee On H-1B Work Visa Applicants

The White House has announced that President Donald Trump intends to impose a $100,000 fee on applicants for H-1B work visas, a move that could reshape US immigration policy.

According to Reuters, citing a White House official on Friday, September 19, the plan is part of Trump's tougher stance on immigration and aims to restrict the entry of foreign workers, particularly in the technology sector.

The H-1B programme provides 65,000 visas annually for temporary skilled workers in specialised fields, along with an additional 20,000 visas for those holding advanced degrees.

Reports show that the majority of H-1B recipients come from India and China, with nearly two-thirds employed in the information technology sector, making the fee particularly impactful for tech firms.

The White House has not yet detailed how the proposed fee will be implemented or collected, but officials suggested the policy could take effect in the coming days.

Critics argue the measure would severely limit access to skilled foreign workers, undermine innovation, and increase costs for companies already struggling to fill specialised roles in the US job market.

Supporters of Trump's approach contend that the new fee would protect American jobs, discourage dependency on foreign labour, and push firms to invest more in local recruitment and training.

