Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Uzbekistan Looks To Chinese Partners For Ambitious Metro Modernization Plans

Uzbekistan Looks To Chinese Partners For Ambitious Metro Modernization Plans


2025-09-20 03:07:10
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 20. Uzbekistan's Minister of Transport, Ilkhom Makhkamov, met with Wu Bingjun, Chairman of the Board of the Chinese company Transit Group Tianjin Rail, to discuss prospective projects aimed at developing urban transport infrastructure, Trend reports.

In particular, the parties exchanged views on cooperation within projects for the modernization of existing stations and the construction of new stations for the Tashkent Metro.

Following the meeting, the sides outlined the next steps on the discussed issues and agreed to intensify cooperation in this area.

Meanwhile, bilateral trade between Uzbekistan and China continues to grow rapidly. In the previous fiscal year, trade exceeded $14 billion, marking a 23 percent increase since the beginning of 2025. This strong growth underscores the deepening economic ties between the two countries and highlights China's position as one of Uzbekistan's most important and reliable partners.

MENAFN20092025000187011040ID1110087231

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search