Uzbekistan Looks To Chinese Partners For Ambitious Metro Modernization Plans

Uzbekistan's Minister of Transport, Ilkhom Makhkamov, met with Wu Bingjun, Chairman of the Board of the Chinese company Transit Group Tianjin Rail, to discuss prospective projects aimed at developing urban transport infrastructure, Trend reports.

In particular, the parties exchanged views on cooperation within projects for the modernization of existing stations and the construction of new stations for the Tashkent Metro.

Following the meeting, the sides outlined the next steps on the discussed issues and agreed to intensify cooperation in this area.

Meanwhile, bilateral trade between Uzbekistan and China continues to grow rapidly. In the previous fiscal year, trade exceeded $14 billion, marking a 23 percent increase since the beginning of 2025. This strong growth underscores the deepening economic ties between the two countries and highlights China's position as one of Uzbekistan's most important and reliable partners.