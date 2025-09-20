PMK Founder Dr. Ramadoss Seeks Meeting With PM Modi Amid Party Leadership Row

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Sep 20 (IANS) The internal tussle in the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) has taken a new turn after the Election Commission formally recognised Anbumani Ramadoss as the party's President. Following this decision, reports suggest that party founder Dr. S. Ramadoss has sought an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the situation.

The father-son conflict within the PMK has been simmering for months. Both Ramadoss and Anbumani convened separate general council meetings, each claiming to be the legitimate leader of the party.

On August 9, Anbumani held a general council session that passed a resolution appointing him as party President.

After examining the records submitted on August 10 and 11, the Election Commission accepted this resolution and issued a letter confirming his leadership.

The Ramadoss camp, however, has refused to accept this outcome. Senior executives Murali Shankar, MLA Arul and Swaminathan met Chief Election Commissioner on September 17, urging the poll panel to withdraw recognition of Anbumani.

They also requested that the party headquarters be recognised at Thailapuram, the founder's residence, rather than the address submitted by Anbumani's group.

Despite these objections, Anbumani commands the backing of a majority within the party.

Three out of five PMK MLAs, General Secretary Vadivel Ravanan, Treasurer Thilagavathi Bama, most district secretaries, and over 90 per cent of the general council members have rallied behind him.

The Election Commission has maintained that its decision was based on this overwhelming support. With the Commission's stance clear, the Ramadoss faction is preparing to challenge the decision in court.

Meanwhile, advisers close to Dr. Ramadoss have urged him to directly approach Prime Minister Modi. They believe that while the BJP leadership is firmly behind Anbumani, the PM continues to hold great respect and personal admiration for Dr Ramadoss, having met him on several occasions in the past.

“The BJP is openly backing Anbumani, but the Prime Minister has always valued Dr. Ramadoss,” said an executive aligned with the founder.

“If he meets Modi, there is a chance to strike a balance and ease tensions within the party. That is why he has sought time with the Prime Minister.”

As the legal and political battle unfolds, the PMK remains a divided house, with the father-son rift threatening to weaken the party ahead of crucial state polls.

