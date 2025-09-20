Nagarjuna, Amala's Cult Classic 'Shiva' To Re-Release On November 14
Actor Nagarjuna, who not only played the lead in the film but whose production house Annapurna Studios produced the superhit film, took to his X timeline to make the announcement.
Nagarjuna wrote, "On my dear father ANR's birthday, I am pleased to announce the film that shook Indian cinema is coming back to shake the theaters again. @AnnapurnaStdios and @RGVzoomin's PATH BREAKING FILM #SHIVA Grand Re-Release in theatres on NOVEMBER 14TH, 2025. Experience the cult classic #SHIVA4K with Dolby Atmos Sound on the big screens. #50YearsOfAnnapurna #ANRLivesOn @amalaakkineni1 @ilaiyaraaja @AnnapurnaStdios #SGopalReddy @adityamusic."
The film, which was released in 1989, went on to emerge a superhit and then a cult classic. While the Telugu version was called Shiva, the Tamil version of the film was called Udhayam. Interestingly, the Tamil version too went on to become a superhit film.
Director Ram Gopal Varma, who directed the film, responded to Nagarjuna's announcement Nagarjuna's tweet, he wrote, "Hey @iamnagarjuna, It's not a children's film but coming back on Children's Day will put children's glee on a lot of faces."
The film, which revolves around the titular character Shiva, was based on Ram Gopal Varma's experiences when he was a student in an engineering college. The film, which was known as much for its action sequences as it was known for its songs, had music by Isaignani Ilaiayaraaja. Cinematography for the film was by S Gopala Reddy and editing was by Sattibabu.
Apart from Nagarjuna and Amala, the film also featured Raghuvaran, Tanikella Bharani, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Murali Mohan, Gollapudi Maruthi Rao, Chakravarthy and Sai Chand among others.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
- New Silver Launches In California And Boston
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
CommentsNo comment