Kurmi Agitators Demanding Tribal Status Block Railway Tracks At Over 15 Locations In Jharkhand
The agitation has badly hit train movement on the Howrah-New Delhi main line, forcing the railways to cancel, divert, or reschedule several trains.
Protesters squatted on tracks at Rai, Muri, Tatisilwai, and Mesra railway stations in Ranchi, while similar demonstrations were reported from Giridih, Chakradharpur, Jamtara, Dhanbad, and Bokaro.
Clashes broke out at Pradhankhunta railway station in Dhanbad when security forces tried to clear the tracks.
Dressed in traditional attire and carrying drums, protesters began assembling at stations as early as 4 a.m., despite barricades put up by the police administration.
The Kurmi outfits spearheading the agitation had already announced plans to disrupt train services at 100 stations across Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Odisha, including 40 in Jharkhand alone, on September 20.
Railway operations have already been hit. The Dhanbad division canceled the Hatia-Bardhaman MEMU (13504) and Hatia-Kharagpur MEMU (18036), while the Dhanbad-Alappuzha Express (13351) was rescheduled from 11.35 a.m. to 6.35 p.m.
Similarly, the Ranchi-Chhapra Express (18613) was diverted via the Ranchi-Tori route. Traffic was severely disrupted at Parasnath (Giridih), Chandrapura (Bokaro), and Rai (Ranchi) railway stations.
Calling the agitation a“historic demonstration,” organisers said they mobilised support through village-to-village campaigns.
Security has been tightened with the deployment of RPF, GRP, state police, CCTV surveillance, and drone monitoring.
Authorities have warned of strict action against those damaging railway property, adding that any losses will be recovered.
AJSU Party MLA Jairam Mahato, who also heads the Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha, extended support to the Kurmi movement.
In a video message, he said the struggle was not just about tribal status, but also about recognition for the Kurmali language and protection of land rights.
His party MP from Giridih, Chandra Prakash Choudhary, led a protest at Hesalong railway station in Ramgarh district, blocking the railway tracks.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
- New Silver Launches In California And Boston
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
CommentsNo comment