'Muslims Don't Belong Here': Texas Man Threatens Zohran Mamdani

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani. Reuters File Photo

New York- A Texas man has been charged with making death threats against New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, prosecutors announced Thursday.

Jeremy Fistel was arrested in Texas, and brought to New York for an arraignment on charges that he sent a series of threatening voicemails and written messages to Mamdani's office in June, prosecutors said.

In one message, Fistel said,“Start your car. See what happens,” according to prosecutors. In others, he called Mamdani, who would be New York City's first Muslim mayor if elected, a terrorist and told him to go back to the country where he was born - Uganda.

“Muslims don't belong here,” Fistel said, according to prosecutors.

“You deserve to be six feet underground,” another message said, according to authorities.

Fistel, who faces charges of making terroristic threats and aggravated harassment, pleaded not guilty.

His lawyer, Todd Douglas Greenberg, said in court that his client was a respectable person and disputed the nature of the charges.