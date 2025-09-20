Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Drone Operators Destroy Russian Anti-Aircraft Gun And Fuel Depot In Zaporizhzhia Direction

Drone Operators Destroy Russian Anti-Aircraft Gun And Fuel Depot In Zaporizhzhia Direction


2025-09-20 01:06:24
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the State Border Guard Service , which also released a video.

During aerial monitoring, aerial reconnaissance officers detected an enemy anti-aircraft gun.

After equipping their“iron birds,” UAV operators eliminated the invaders' weapon with precise strikes from FPV drones .

Video: Press Service of the State Border Guard Service

During the night raid, border guards also destroyed an enemy fuel depot and a vehicle, and neutralized the invaders' personnel.

Read also: Resistance movement ATESH guides strike on Russian 'Buk' missile system

As reported by Ukrinform, fighters from the Viking Maritime Operations Center of the Active Operations Department of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine carried out another night landing on the Tendra Spit and installed mine barriers there

Illustrative photo: Vitaly V. Kuzmin

MENAFN20092025000193011044ID1110087085

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search