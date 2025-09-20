Drone Operators Destroy Russian Anti-Aircraft Gun And Fuel Depot In Zaporizhzhia Direction
During aerial monitoring, aerial reconnaissance officers detected an enemy anti-aircraft gun.
After equipping their“iron birds,” UAV operators eliminated the invaders' weapon with precise strikes from FPV drones .
Video: Press Service of the State Border Guard Service
During the night raid, border guards also destroyed an enemy fuel depot and a vehicle, and neutralized the invaders' personnel.Read also: Resistance movement ATESH guides strike on Russian 'Buk' missile system
As reported by Ukrinform, fighters from the Viking Maritime Operations Center of the Active Operations Department of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine carried out another night landing on the Tendra Spit and installed mine barriers there
Illustrative photo: Vitaly V. Kuzmin
