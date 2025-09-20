Drone Operators Destroy Russian Anti-Aircraft Gun And Fuel Depot In Zaporizhzhia Direction

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the State Border Guard Service , which also released a video.

During aerial monitoring, aerial reconnaissance officers detected an enemy anti-aircraft gun.

After equipping their“iron birds,” UAV operators eliminated the invaders' weapon with precise strikes from FPV drones .

Video: Press Service of the State Border Guard Service

During the night raid, border guards also destroyed an enemy fuel depot and a vehicle, and neutralized the invaders' personnel.

As reported by Ukrinform, fighters from the Viking Maritime Operations Center of the Active Operations Department of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine carried out another night landing on the Tendra Spit and installed mine barriers there

Illustrative photo: Vitaly V. Kuzmin