Zee 24 Kalak Krushi Sanman 2025: Celebrating Gujarat's Farmers And Shaping The Future Of Agriculture
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Zee 24 Kalak, Gujarat's leading news channel, successfully hosted Krushi Sanman 2025 - a landmark event dedicated to honouring the invaluable contribution of Gujarat's farmers and highlighting the future of agriculture in the state. The grand initiative brought together progressive farmers, policymakers, agricultural experts, and industry leaders on one stage to deliberate on challenges, share innovations, and chart a roadmap for sustainable agricultural growth.
The event highlighted urgent challenges such as shrinking landholdings, rising input costs, and the growing impact of climate change, while celebrating stories of resilience and innovation. From farmers embracing technology to cooperatives driving empowerment, the platform showcased how agriculture can be transformed into a driver of prosperity. Among the standout moments was the felicitation of a farmer who built a driverless tractor and the recognition of the women of Banas Dairy - fondly known as 'Crorepati Devis' - whose success demonstrated the power of cooperative models in reshaping rural livelihoods.
Industry leaders and dignitaries shared forward-looking insights on the future of agriculture and innovation. Shri Shankar Chaudhary, Speaker of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly & Chairman of Banas Dairy, outlined his vision of developing Banas as one of the greenest districts in India. Shri Jagdish Vishwakarma, Minister of State (Govt. of Gujarat), emphasized the government's commitment to technology-driven growth, while Dr. Meenesh Shah, Chairman of the National Dairy Development Board, highlighted the role of cooperatives in empowering rural communities. Adding industry perspectives, Mihir Dakwala of Amnex Infotechnologies underscored the role of digital solutions in boosting productivity, Pragnesh Wankhede of Lubi Industries LLP and Suresh Mendpara of Wizard Corporation stressed how machinery and modern irrigation reduce costs and improve efficiency, and Nitin Kothari of GB Group of Industries pointed to the critical role of private sector investment in strengthening agri-infrastructure and building long-term value chains.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Dixit Soni, Editor of Zee 24 Kalak, said, "Zee 24 Kalak, through its journalism, has always been committed to honouring people who drive real change in society. With Krushi Sanman, we aim to create not just a celebration but a platform where farmers' voices are heard and amplified directly to the government. Every year, we will continue to honor those who are doing exemplary work, while also shining a light on the issues that demand immediate attention. This is our way of ensuring agriculture remains a pillar of Gujarat's growth story."
Adding his perspective on the long-term impact, Mr. Karan Abhishek Singh, CEO of Zee Media Corporation Limited (ZMCL), said, "At Zee Media, we have always believed that journalism must go beyond reporting events - it should spark change, create impact, and strengthen communities. Krushi Sanman is a reflection of that philosophy. Agriculture is the backbone of Gujarat's economy, and our farmers are its unsung heroes. By recognising their contribution, showcasing their innovations, and amplifying their concerns, we are not only honouring them but also shaping conversations that influence policy and action. This initiative will be sustained year after year to ensure that farmers remain at the center of Gujarat's growth story. Our vision is to make Krushi Sanman a movement that empowers rural communities, promotes sustainable practices, and builds agriculture as a source of pride and prosperity for generations to come."
Krushi Sanman 2025 reaffirmed the importance of collective efforts among government bodies, cooperatives, technology providers, and the farming community to transform agriculture into a sustainable and resilient sector. By honoring Gujarat's farmers and celebrating their stories, Zee 24 Kalak set the tone for a future where agriculture remains not just an occupation, but a proud legacy and a source of empowerment and economic growth.
