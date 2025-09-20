Ministry Of Jal Shakti Begins Preparations For Special Campaign 5.0, Aligned With Swachhata Hi Seva 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 19 September 2025, Delhi: The Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS), Ministry of Jal Shakti, has initiated the preparatory phase of Special Campaign 5.0 from 16th September 2025 to promote Swachhata and ensure effective disposal of pending references. The Campaign will be implemented across the Department from 2nd October to 31st October 2025, in line with the guidelines of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG). The objective is to institutionalize cleanliness practices and minimize pendency in Government offices.
Building on the achievements of Special Campaign 4.0 held from 2nd October to 31st October 2024, DDWS had undertaken extensive activities both at its Secretariat and field offices. During that phase, significant progress was made in the disposal of various categories of references, including VIP References, IMC References, State Government References, PMO References, Public Grievances and Appeals. Identified files were reviewed, resulting in the generation of revenue amounting to Rs 1,60,000. The progress was regularly updated on the SCDPM Portal of DARPG, and social media outreach was also undertaken to amplify the campaignâ€TMs message.
The momentum gained during Special Campaign 4.0 was sustained throughout the year.
Notable achievements include:
â€¢ 91 VIP References disposed of between 1st November 2024 and 31st August 2025.
â€¢ In addition, 7 PMO References, 14 Parliamentary Assurances, and 24 State Government References were resolved.
â€¢ During this period, 7,771 Public Grievances out of 8,024 were disposed of, with an average disposal time of 13 days.
â€¢ Further, 1,652 Public Grievance Appeals were also resolved. Under Record Management, 90 files identified for review were successfully weeded out.
With Special Campaign 5.0, the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation reaffirms its commitment to making cleanliness a part of daily practice and ensuring the timely resolution of public matters in the spirit of transparency, efficiency, and citizen-centric governance. This comes as the Department is currently leading the nationwide Swachhata Hi Seva 2025 campaign (17th September - 2nd October), which mobilises communities across rural India in large-scale shramdaan activities, underscoring that cleanliness is both an institutional and a people's movement.
