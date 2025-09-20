Two Soldiers Killed In Ambush In India's Manipur

MENAFN - Nam News Network) NEW DELHI, Sept 20 (NNN-PTI) – Unknown assailants killed at least two soldiers and injured four others, who belong to the paramilitary force Assam Rifles, in India's north-eastern state of Manipur yesterday, confirmed a local police officer over the phone.

“The ambush occurred at around 5.30 p.m. Dead bodies of two soldiers have been recovered, and the injured were admitted to a local hospital,” the police said.

A manhunt was launched to track down the assailants, who reportedly ran away, after carrying out the assault on soldiers.

The attack took place when a vehicle carrying 33 soldiers of the Assam Rifles was moving from Manipur's state capital, Imphal towards Manipur's Bishnupur district.– NNN-PTI