EBL Honors Academic Excellence At Sky Academic Awards 2025
The Bank also plans to honor students from other education boards for their outstanding academic achievements.
Each of the students who demonstrated exceptional performance received a Certificate of Excellence along with a pre-loaded complimentary prepaid card as a special gift from EBL.
By combining recognition with financial empowerment, the program aims to bridge the gap between academic achievement and practical life skills. The prepaid cards not only serve as a meaningful token of appreciation but also help introduce these young achievers to modern banking solutions, encouraging them to embark on their digital financial journey at an early stage.
Distinguished guests at the ceremony included Iqbal Mohasin, Director, FID, Bangladesh Bank; Ashish Chakraborty, Director, and Tawfique Imam, Head of Products, Visa (Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan); EBL Managing Director Ali Reza Iftekhar, Additional Managing Director and COO Osman Ershad Faiz, and Deputy Managing Director and Head of Retail and SME Banking M. Khorshed Anowar. Representatives from selected schools and EBL officials involved in the initiative also attended the event.
-N
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
- New Silver Launches In California And Boston
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
CommentsNo comment