Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
EBL Honors Academic Excellence At Sky Academic Awards 2025

2025-09-20 02:01:04
(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Eastern Bank PLC (EBL) organized the Sky Academic Awards 2025 to celebrate and recognize the outstanding academic achievements of 20 students in the SSC 2025 examinations under Dhaka Education Board. Held at the bank's head office in Dhaka on Thursday (18 September, 2025), the award ceremony reflects EBL's enduring commitment to fostering educational excellence and nurturing the future leaders of Bangladesh.

The Bank also plans to honor students from other education boards for their outstanding academic achievements.

Each of the students who demonstrated exceptional performance received a Certificate of Excellence along with a pre-loaded complimentary prepaid card as a special gift from EBL.

By combining recognition with financial empowerment, the program aims to bridge the gap between academic achievement and practical life skills. The prepaid cards not only serve as a meaningful token of appreciation but also help introduce these young achievers to modern banking solutions, encouraging them to embark on their digital financial journey at an early stage.

Distinguished guests at the ceremony included Iqbal Mohasin, Director, FID, Bangladesh Bank; Ashish Chakraborty, Director, and Tawfique Imam, Head of Products, Visa (Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan); EBL Managing Director Ali Reza Iftekhar, Additional Managing Director and COO Osman Ershad Faiz, and Deputy Managing Director and Head of Retail and SME Banking M. Khorshed Anowar. Representatives from selected schools and EBL officials involved in the initiative also attended the event.

-N

