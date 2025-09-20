Gujarat Shocker: Woman Forced To Dip Hand In Boiling Oil As 'Fidelity Test' In-Laws Booked
In a shocking incident, a 28-year-old mother of two, from Mehsana's Gerita village in Gujarat, was allegedly forced to undergo“test of fidelity”, by dipping her hand into boiling oil as asked by her in-laws. According to her complaint, the act unfolded on September 16, when her husband's sister, driven by suspicion and taunts, allegedly conspired with her brothers to“prove” the woman's purity. The victim, a farm worker married for 13 years, is now battling severe burn injuries on her arm and leg at a private hospital.
According to the FIR, the accused allegedly heated oil in a vessel and asked the woman to dip her hand into it.“I was beaten for refusing, pushed towards the stove in a way that my hand fell into the boiling oil,” the woman told police. Despite her screams, the sister-in-law allegedly picked up the vessel and poured it over her right leg.“She threatened to kill me if I screamed,” the victim stated in her complaint.
It was only after her cries reached neighbors that they and her father rushed in, saving her and rushing her to medical care. The woman further revealed that the harassment had escalated over the past several months, with abuses that ultimately resulted in this horrific ordeal.
Vijapur police have booked the sister-in-law and her brothers under charges of assault, criminal intimidation, and voluntarily causing grievous hurt under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.“We are recording statements of the victim and other witnesses. Action will be taken against all the accused,” a Vijapur police officer confirmed.
