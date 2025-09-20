Israel Army Says Four Soldiers Killed In South Gaza
Israeli media reported that, the four were killed in the early hours of the morning, in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.
It is the first such deaths to be reported, since Israel launched a major offensive in Gaza City, in the north in August.
The offensive has sparked international outrage and mass protests, including, inside Israel.
The deaths of soldiers announced, could further erode support for the war among Israelis, who fear that the fighting puts soldiers and hostages at risk.– NNN-MA'AN
