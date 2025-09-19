EQS-News: aap Implantate AG / Key word(s): Personnel

aap confirms Rubino Di Girolamo as CEO through the end of 2028; COO Agnieszka Mierzejewska will leave the company at the end of the year

19.09.2025 / 22:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



CEO Rubino Di Girolamo has extended his contract for another three years COO Agnieszka Mierzejewska will step down from the Executive Board as scheduled on December 31, 2025 The CEO of aap Implantate AG ("aap" or the "Company"), Rubino Di Girolamo, has committed to another three years. Mr. Di Girolamo has served in this role since 2019 and will continue to guide the company on its transformation journey and into the future. Dr. Nathalie Krebs, Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board: "We are very pleased that continuity within the company is ensured with Rubino and that he will continue to shape aap with his strategic foresight." CEO Rubino Di Girolamo states: "With the completion of the clinical human study of our antibacterial platform coating technology, aap is approaching a pivotal milestone. The goal is to establish ourselves as a provider of combination products in the trauma market with this new technology and to position it broadly through licensing partnerships in other MedTech segments, with the long-term goal of setting a new gold standard in various areas of application. The upcoming transformation process, which includes the approval of the first aap silver products and a strategic realignment, is expected to take two to three years. I am fully committed to supporting this journey – with the clear goal of shaping a resilient and future-proof company.” Agnieszka Mierzejewska, COO of aap, will step down from her position on the Executive Board upon the expiration of her current contract on December 31, 2025. She has informed the Chair of the Supervisory Board, Dr. Nathalie Krebs, of her decision to pursue new professional opportunities. COO Agnieszka Mierzejewska says:“After more than eleven years at aap and five years on the Executive Board, I have decided to pursue new professional challenges. With a now solid operational foundation and positive developments in many areas, I am confident that the company will successfully continue its chosen path. The end of my contract at the close of the year provides the ideal time for this step.” Dr. Nathalie Krebs, Chair of the Supervisory Board, said:“The Supervisory Board respects Agnieszka's decision to pursue new challenges and will duly implement the scheduled termination of her contract, which runs until December 31, 2025. Agnieszka has been a member of the Executive Board since 2021 in her role as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and has contributed significantly to the company's operational development in this capacity. We wish her every success and all the best for her future endeavours.” ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- aap Implantate AG (ISIN DE0005066609) - General Standard/Regulated Market - All German Stock Exchanges – About aap Implantate AG aap Implantate AG is a global medical technology company headquartered in Berlin, Germany. The company develops and markets products for traumatology. In addition to the innovative anatomical plate system LOQTEQ®, the IP-protected portfolio includes a wide range of perforated screws. In addition, aap Implantate AG has an innovative pipeline with promising development projects, such as antibacterial silver coating technology and magnesium-based implants. These technologies address critical and not yet adequately solved problems in traumatology. In Germany, aap Implantate AG sells its products directly to hospitals, purchasing groups and affiliated clinics, while on an international level, it primarily uses a broad network of distributors in around 25 countries. In the USA, the company and its subsidiary aap Implants Inc. rely on a distribution agent and selective direct sales strategy. The shares of aap Implantate AG are listed in the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA: AAQ). For more information, please visit our website at . There may be technical rounding differences in the figures presented in this press release, which do not affect the overall statement. Forward-Looking Statements This release may contain forward-looking statements based on the current expectations, assumptions and forecasts of the Management Board and information currently available to it. The forward-looking statements are not to be understood as guarantees of future developments and results referred to therein. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause the actual results, financial condition, development or performance of the Company to differ materially from the estimates given herein. These factors also include those described by aap in published reports. Forward-looking statements therefore speak only as of the date on which they are made. We undertake no obligation to update the forward-looking statements made in this release or to conform them to future events or developments. If you have any questions, please contact: aap Implantate AG; Rubino Di Girolamo; Chairman of the Board of Directors/CEO; Lorenzweg 5; 12099 Berlin

Phone: +49 (0)30 75019 – 141; Fax: +49 (0)30 75019 – 170; Email: ...

19.09.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: aap Implantate AG Lorenzweg 5 12099 Berlin Germany Phone: +49 (0) 30 75 019-0 Fax: +49 (0) 30 75 019-111 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A3H2101 WKN: A3H210 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2200830

End of News EQS News Service