ICC Celebrates 'Hindi Diwas' With Cultural Performances
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Indian Cultural Centre (ICC) in association with a number of affiliated organisations celebrated 'Hindi Diwas' with cultural performances, poetry recitations, and discussions highlighting the richness of the Hindi language and literature.
Indian embassy counsellor (head of chancery and consular) Dr Vaibhav A Tandale was the chief guest.
In his presidential address, ICC president A P Manikantan emphasised the importance of promoting Hindi language and culture.
Members of North Indian Association, Gujarati Samaj Qatar, Amrit Uttar Pradesh Navrang Sanskritik Mandal, Bihar Social Forum, Bihar Johar Sanskritik Parishad, Rajasthan Pariwar Qatar, Indian Women's Association, and others were present. Anshu Jain was the host.
ICC officials Rakesh Wagh, Abraham K Joseph and Shantanu Deshpande welcomed the gathering, gave opening remarks and proposed a vote of thanks, respectively Cultural Centre
Indian embassy counsellor (head of chancery and consular) Dr Vaibhav A Tandale was the chief guest.
In his presidential address, ICC president A P Manikantan emphasised the importance of promoting Hindi language and culture.
Members of North Indian Association, Gujarati Samaj Qatar, Amrit Uttar Pradesh Navrang Sanskritik Mandal, Bihar Social Forum, Bihar Johar Sanskritik Parishad, Rajasthan Pariwar Qatar, Indian Women's Association, and others were present. Anshu Jain was the host.
ICC officials Rakesh Wagh, Abraham K Joseph and Shantanu Deshpande welcomed the gathering, gave opening remarks and proposed a vote of thanks, respectively Cultural Centre
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
- New Silver Launches In California And Boston
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
CommentsNo comment