ICC Celebrates 'Hindi Diwas' With Cultural Performances


2025-09-19 11:03:12
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Indian Cultural Centre (ICC) in association with a number of affiliated organisations celebrated 'Hindi Diwas' with cultural performances, poetry recitations, and discussions highlighting the richness of the Hindi language and literature.
Indian embassy counsellor (head of chancery and consular) Dr Vaibhav A Tandale was the chief guest.
In his presidential address, ICC president A P Manikantan emphasised the importance of promoting Hindi language and culture.
Members of North Indian Association, Gujarati Samaj Qatar, Amrit Uttar Pradesh Navrang Sanskritik Mandal, Bihar Social Forum, Bihar Johar Sanskritik Parishad, Rajasthan Pariwar Qatar, Indian Women's Association, and others were present. Anshu Jain was the host.
ICC officials Rakesh Wagh, Abraham K Joseph and Shantanu Deshpande welcomed the gathering, gave opening remarks and proposed a vote of thanks, respectively Cultural Centre

