Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With Syrian Minister Of Foreign Affairs And Expatriates Al-Shaibani
The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:
Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and Special Envoy for Syria Thomas Barrack met with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani regarding the future of Syria, Israel-Syria relations, and implementation of the March 10 agreement between Syria and the Syrian Democratic Forces. The Deputy Secretary underscored this historic opportunity for Syria to build a peaceful, prosperous, and sovereign nation following President Trump’s announcement on sanctions relief. Principals also discussed other matters of shared concern, including countering terrorism and continuing to expand mutual economic opportunities.
