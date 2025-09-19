Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With Syrian Minister Of Foreign Affairs And Expatriates Al-Shaibani

2025-09-19 11:01:58

The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and Special Envoy for Syria Thomas Barrack met with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani regarding the future of Syria, Israel-Syria relations, and implementation of the March 10 agreement between Syria and the Syrian Democratic Forces.  The Deputy Secretary underscored this historic opportunity for Syria to build a peaceful, prosperous, and sovereign nation following President Trump’s announcement on sanctions relief.  Principals also discussed other matters of shared concern, including countering terrorism and continuing to expand mutual economic opportunities.

