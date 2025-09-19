AJN Resources Inc. Closes $470,000 Private Placement Financing

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2025) - AJN Resources Inc. (CSE: AJN) (FSE: 5AT) (or the) is pleased to announce that further to the Company's August 18, 2025 news release, the Company has closed a non-brokered private placement of units (each, a) in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.12 per Unit to raise total gross proceeds of $470,000 via the issuance of a total of 3,916,666 Units. Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one share purchase warrant (), where each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share () at an exercise price of $0.15 per Warrant Share for a four-year period.

The securities issued pursuant to the private placement and any Warrant Shares to be issued on the exercise of Warrants are restricted from trading until January 20, 2026. The net proceeds of the private placement will be used for the technical and legal due diligence in connection with a possible property acquisition, exploration on the Company's properties and for working capital purposes.

About AJN Resources Inc.

AJN is a junior exploration company. AJN's management and directors possess over 75 years of collective industry experience and have been very successful in the areas of exploration, financing and developing major mines throughout the world, with a focus on Africa, especially the Democratic Republic of the Congo.