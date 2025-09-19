AJN Resources Inc. Closes $470,000 Private Placement Financing
The securities issued pursuant to the private placement and any Warrant Shares to be issued on the exercise of Warrants are restricted from trading until January 20, 2026. The net proceeds of the private placement will be used for the technical and legal due diligence in connection with a possible property acquisition, exploration on the Company's properties and for working capital purposes.
About AJN Resources Inc.
AJN is a junior exploration company. AJN's management and directors possess over 75 years of collective industry experience and have been very successful in the areas of exploration, financing and developing major mines throughout the world, with a focus on Africa, especially the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
