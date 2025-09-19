The Longevity World Cup Celebrates Athletes Who Can Reverse Aging

MENAFN - GetNews) This competition is the perfect opportunity for biohackers to showcase their abilities to reverse aging







BUDAPEST - September 19, 2025 - The Longevity World Cup invites longevity athletes to participate in a competition that rewards those who can reverse aging the most. By competing to optimize their biological clocks, these athletes have turned longevity into a measurable and dynamic competition. This kind of ethical experimentation brings humanity a step closer to Longevity Escape Velocity.

The history of longevity as a sport dates back to 2018, when Dr. Oliver Zolman developed the first longevity leaderboards where humans competed with animals. In 2025, Adam Ficsor launched the Longevity World Cup using PhenoAge – a technique for measuring biological age via a blood test.

“The Longevity World Cup is designed to reward longevity athletes for their mastery over the biological clock,” says Ficsor.“We host a variety of leagues to maximize chances of winning and reward the top 3 athletes.”

The Longevity World Cup athletes are ranked according to the difference between their biological and chronological age, and those with a bigger gap earn a higher placement. The top 3 athletes are rewarded in Bitcoin payouts, leveraging Ficsor's background as the founder of Wasabi Wallet, the most popular anonymous Bitcoin wallet.

The competition runs on annual seasons, starting and ending in January. The Longevity World Cup uses a different biological aging clock each year, keeping the competition interesting and up to date with cutting-edge science. By combining an ultimate league with generational leagues, The Longevity World Cup ensures that everyone has a chance to win – if not in the overall league, then in their age bracket.

The Longevity World Cup is about more than rewarding biohackers for their mastery over the biological clock. By motivating people to learn new techniques for reversing biological aging, this worldwide competition might just be the catalyst for the long-awaited breakthrough in longevity science.

To participate in this exciting competition, simply sign up here and submit valid test results.

About The Longevity World Cup

