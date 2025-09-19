DJTHAHOMIE Announces“Spooky Wonders”: A New Anthem For The Underdog Generation

MENAFN - GetNews)



Pomona artist DJTHAHOMIE is set to release“Spooky Wonders,” an inspirational single about resilience and legacy.

DJTHAHOMIE, the visionary hip-hop artist from Pomona, released his highly anticipated single,“Spooky Wonders,” on August 14, 2025. This release is more than just a song; it's a testament to DJTHAHOMIE's journey of overcoming adversity and building a trillion-dollar legacy, inspiring underdogs and new fans across the globe.

“Spooky Wonders,” written and performed by DJTHAHOMIE (Deshawn Raymond Jones) in collaboration with trusted beatmakers and engineers, is a powerful fusion of raw, fearless hip-hop and Jamaican-rooted rhythms. The track embodies DJTHAHOMIE's unique ability to translate life experiences, pain, and triumphs into motivational and authentic music.

Listeners describe DJTHAHOMIE's music as empowering, genuine, and fearless. His verses, which flow directly from his life without ever being written down, offer a blend of street wisdom, futuristic ambition, and cultural roots. This unique style sets him apart in the hip-hop landscape.

Inspired by hip-hop legends, anime warriors like those in Dragon Ball Z, and his Jamaican heritage, DJTHAHOMIE's music is a movement of resilience, power, and unwavering self-belief. His daughter, Zamoni Neveah Jones, serves as a constant motivator in his quest to create a legacy worth trillions. He aims to inspire fans worldwide and create a platform for other underdogs to rise, expanding into global tours, brand partnerships, and multimedia projects that transcend traditional music boundaries. His official website at offers a deeper look into his world.

DJTHAHOMIE believes in the power of music to uplift those who face adversity, turning pain into strength, and proving that anyone can build a lasting legacy regardless of their background.“Spooky Wonders” encapsulates this vision, serving as a beacon of hope and a call to action for those ready to chase their dreams.

DJTHAHOMIE is a rising hip-hop artist and visionary from Pomona, California, blending raw street energy with inspiring messages of resilience and hope. Making music for nearly a decade, he has transformed life's struggles-homelessness, family challenges, and near-paralyzing accidents-into powerful storytelling that connects deeply with fans. Influenced by legends like Tupac, Nipsey Hussle, and the cultural rhythms of his Jamaican roots, DJTHAHOMIE's goal is to uplift underdogs worldwide while building a trillion-dollar legacy through music, culture, and community. His sound isn't just entertainment-it's a movement fueled by authenticity, survival, and unstoppable ambition.

