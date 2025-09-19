My Event Advisor Announces MEA Chyme In A Major Win For The Event Industry

MENAFN - GetNews)



"My Event Advisor, an Event Management Platform based in Atlanta, Ga is launching MEA Chyme Nov 1st, 2025."With millions of apps and messaging platforms this one is an industry game changer. Event People now have their own space. MEA Chyme, The Messaging Space For Event People.

My Event Advisor is managed by Co CEO's Chief Businessaire Ja'von L. Watson & Mrs. Joyleena Watson who saw the need for event people to have their own space.

MEA Chyme allows Attendees, Organizers, Vendors and Venues to message one another, form and build teams, live chat via MEA Meet, and much more. For those tired of being in Facebook Groups, Group Me's and for others searching and needing to converse with the industry. No more. MEA Chyme seeks to allow its user to create team, message, post upcoming events, and share industry insight no matter what ticketing platform they sell from.

My Event Advisor is pathing the way for event creators all over the world. MEA Chyme allows Attendees, Organizers, Vendors and Venue people to message and discuss event plans and more. Before heading over to MEA to plan their event or another platform.

"Atlanta, Ga is home of some of the greatest events", states Chief Businessaire Ja'von L. Watson, ATL Tech week, Render ATL, Invest Fest, Stop The Maddness Summit, and many others. "This is the perfect city for the beta testing, and official launch of MEA Chyme. Then we will take it Nationally. Face it, Atlanta is the Entertainment and Event Capital of the US. And we have just added more brilliant tech to the Silicon Valley of the South."

For the person looking to plan their wedding, social, corporate or private function. MEA Chyme will assist them well. Users are able to explore the inter-workings of the event industry. Vendors are able to message venues and attendees and organizers, or use it as a safe space for event organizers to form groups, message their groups and build a more intimate connection. This is the one Messaging Space that was missing. Nov 1st, 2025, all event people everywhere will have the opportunity to experience MEA Chyme.

To learn more info on MEA Chyme and keep up to date with its official launch visit and register to receive alerts and be the first to add your event team to their platform.

Chief Businessaire Ja'von L. Watson

My Event Advisor Co CEO

...

678-672-8030