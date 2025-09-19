Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zelensky: New EU Sanctions Will Cripple Russia's War Machine

2025-09-19 07:07:41
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of state announced this on Telegra , Ukrinform reports.

“We welcome the European Union moving toward adopting a truly robust 19th sanctions package against Russia. It targets the key engines of the war economy: energy revenues, finance, high-tech inputs, and the military-industrial base. This is an important step that will intensify pressure on Russia's war machine and have a tangible impact,” Zelensky wrote.

He also emphasized that Ukraine welcomes preparatory work on a mechanism for using revenues from frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine. According to him, this is a critical step that will strengthen Ukraine's defense and resilience, as well as contribute to reconstruction.

“We thank the EU for its leadership and unity. We count on swift adoption of the 19th package, and we expect other partners to mirror and expand these steps. Sustained pressure is essential to force Russia toward peace and accountability,” the President added.

Read also: Sikorski urges tougher sanctions on Russia after Lavrov says Putin cannot be“enticed”

As reported, on Friday, September 19, the European Commission approved the new, 19th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

