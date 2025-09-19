Britain Praises Qatar's Role In Release Of Two British Citizens Detained In Afghanistan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

London: Britain praised the State of Qatar's positive role in facilitating the release of two British citizens detained in Afghanistan.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said, "I want to pay tribute to the vital role played by Qatar" in securing the release of the two British citizens. In a statement issued by the British Prime Minister's Office, he added that "this long-awaited news will come as a huge relief to them and their family."

For his part, British Minister for the Middle East Hamish Falconer expressed his happiness at the release of the citizens through Qatari mediation.

He added: "The State of Qatar played an essential role in this case, for which I am hugely grateful. Qatar continues to play a critical role in conflict mediation in the Middle East and beyond.

The State of Qatar announced today that it had facilitated the release of two UK citizens detained in Afghanistan. The detainees, Peter Reynolds and his wife, Barbie Reynolds, arrived in Doha and will depart for London at a later date.

In a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA), HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi expressed the State of Qatar's appreciation for the fruitful cooperation shown by both the Afghan caretaker government and the United Kingdom.