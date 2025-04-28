403
Trump urges Kiev to ink minerals agreement ‘immediately’
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump has criticized Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky for being “three weeks late” in finalizing a minerals deal with the United States. In a post on Truth Social on Friday, Trump demanded the agreement be signed “immediately.” The deal, which has been under negotiation for weeks, would grant the US access to Ukraine’s natural resources, including rare-earth minerals essential for high-tech industries.
Ukraine views the deal as a way to secure a long-term security partnership with the US, though the Trump administration has been hesitant to make such a commitment. Washington insists the deal should serve as compensation for past American aid in the conflict with Russia, while Kiev argues that the assistance was provided unconditionally.
A preliminary Memorandum of Intent was signed last week, according to Ukraine’s first deputy prime minister, Yulia Sviridenko. However, Trump expressed frustration with the delays, writing, “Ukraine, headed by Vladimir Zelensky, has not signed the final papers on the very important Rare Earths Deal with the United States. It is at least three weeks late. Hopefully, it will be signed IMMEDIATELY.”
The deal was initially expected to be signed during Zelensky’s visit to the White House in February, but the meeting ended in tension, with Trump accusing Zelensky of disrespecting America and being reluctant to pursue peace with Russia, which Trump said could risk “World War III.” Trump later suggested that Zelensky was trying to back out of the agreement, warning of “big, big problems” if he did.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent recently stated that the details of the deal were still being worked out, with expectations for the signing to occur by April 26. The Memorandum of Intent also reflects this timeline.
In his post, Trump also mentioned the progress of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, expressing optimism that the two sides were close to a deal and suggesting that most of the major points were already agreed upon. Trump also indicated plans to meet with Russian and Ukrainian representatives in Rome on Saturday, where both he and Zelensky will attend Pope Francis’ funeral.
The proposed peace agreement reportedly includes US recognition of Russian sovereignty over Crimea, a “freezing” of the conflict along current front lines, acknowledgment of Moscow’s control over large parts of four former Ukrainian regions that voted to join Russia, and opposition to Ukraine’s NATO membership.
In his post, Trump also mentioned the progress of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, expressing optimism that the two sides were close to a deal and suggesting that most of the major points were already agreed upon. Trump also indicated plans to meet with Russian and Ukrainian representatives in Rome on Saturday, where both he and Zelensky will attend Pope Francis’ funeral.
The proposed peace agreement reportedly includes US recognition of Russian sovereignty over Crimea, a “freezing” of the conflict along current front lines, acknowledgment of Moscow’s control over large parts of four former Ukrainian regions that voted to join Russia, and opposition to Ukraine’s NATO membership.
