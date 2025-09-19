International Businesses To Invest $100M In Ukraine's Defense Tech Industry

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Digital Transformation Ministry , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“On September 16-17, 2025, Ukraine's Brave1 defense tech cluster and Digital Transformation Ministry held the Defense Tech Valley Summit 2025 in Lviv. More than 5,000 people from over 50 countries attended this event. On the sidelines of the Summit, four companies from Europe and the United States announced plans to invest more than USD 100 million in Ukraine's defense tech industry,” the report states.

In particular, NUNC Capital from the Netherlands is planning to invest EUR 20 million in establishing and scaling up promising defense industry companies in Ukraine. The company focuses on the areas of NATO's latest defense technologies that can provide immediate results, including advanced materials, electronic warfare (EW) and smart manufacturing.

The German-Luxembourg venture capital fund, Verne Capital, specializing in European defense, security and cybersecurity companies, has announced its intention to invest up to EUR 25 million in Ukrainian defense industry innovations.

Meanwhile, Sweden's Varangians has already closed its first deal, whose details will soon be disclosed.

In addition, Oedipus Inc. announced its establishment as Europe's first permanent capital fund focused exclusively on defense technologies. The team is expected to outline ambitious plans for cooperation in Ukraine's defense sector in the near future.

According to Ukrainian First Deputy Prime Minister, Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukrainian defense industry companies have already raised USD 90 million in investments through the Brave1 defense tech cluster since 2024. The average bill increased from USD 300,000 to USD 1 million.

As Ukraine's largest angel investor in the defense tech industry, Brave1 will continue to support Ukrainian companies and develop a defense innovation ecosystem.

A reminder that Ukraine's defense tech company Swarmer, a participant in the Brave1 defense cluster, secured the largest defense investment since the start of the full-scale war , totaling USD 15 million, to advance AI-driven drone swarms.

Photo: Ukrainian Digital Transformation Ministry