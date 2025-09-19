Thai King Endorsed New Cabinet Under PM Anutin
According to the official Royal Gazette, the king appointed the 36-member cabinet, as selected by Anutin, including six deputy prime ministers and other ministers, following his endorsement as the country's new prime minister, earlier this month.
With its leader, Anutin, also serving as interior minister, the Bhumjaithai Party will lead the coalition government, holding the largest share of 12 cabinet seats, including three posts within the prime minister's office.
The endorsement paves the way for the new cabinet to take an oath of allegiance before the king, and present its policy statement to parliament, the final step before ministers can officially take office.– NNN-TNA
