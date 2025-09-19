Kuwaiti Females, Juniors Win Top Post In Arabian Gulf Padel Tourney In Doha
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Sept 19 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti national Padel team (women's and juniors) won the Arabian Gulf Padel Cup, Qatar 2025, in Doha on Friday, while the Kuwaiti men's team finished third in the tournament.
The Kuwaiti junior team defeated Oman 3-0, while the women's team won 3-0 against Oman.
The men's team lost 3-0 to the UAE, but still managed to secure third place.
The tournament is divided into three main categories: men's, women's, and juniors.
Competitions are held in a league format for each category, with each team playing three matches, and the winning team wins two matches.
Qatar Tennis, Squash, Padel, and Badminton Federation at the Padel Inn courts in Aspire organized the Arabian Gulf Padel. (end)
