Kashmir Highway: 5,500 Fruit Trucks Cleared In 2 Days

Srinagar- In a major relief to growers and residents, the authorities on Friday said that nearly 5,500 fruit-laden trucks have been cleared for movement in the past two days, while the petrol shortage that hit the Valley this week is likely to end by this evening.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Anshul Garg, said that restoration work on the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway, which was blocked by landslides following heavy rains, has been completed to a large extent.

“In the last two days, nearly 5,500 fruit trucks have been allowed to move. Similarly, the movement of vehicles carrying essential commodities is also being allowed,” Garg told reporters.

He said that fresh stocks of essentials, including petrol, have started arriving in the Valley and fuel supply is expected to normalise by this evening.“I urge people not to panic as all the essentials will be made available for them,” he added.

The highway closure had led to a severe shortage of petrol across the Valley and left several fruit trucks stranded for days, triggering concerns among growers at the peak of the apple harvest season. Officials said clearance operations are continuing to ensure smooth flow of both essentials and produce.