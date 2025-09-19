$HAREHOLDER ALERT: The M&A Class Action Firm Is Investigating The Merger GTLS, BBVA, VMEO, And TGNA
Class Action Attorney Juan Monteverde with Monteverde & Associates PC (the“M&A Class Action Firm”), has recovered millions of dollars for shareholders and is recognized as a Top 50 Firm in the 2024 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report. We are headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City and are investigating
- Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE: GTLS ) related to its sale to Baker Hughes Co. for $210.00 per share in cash.
ACT NOW. The Shareholder Vote is scheduled for October 6, 2025.
Click here for more information . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.
- Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE: BBVA ) related to its merger with Banco de Sabadell, S.A. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Banco Bilbao will acquire all outstanding shares of Banco de Sabadell, offering one newly issued Banco Bilbao share and €0.70 in cash for each 5.5483 Banco de Sabadell shares tendered.
ACT NOW. The Tender Offer expires on October 7, 2025.
Click here for more information . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.
- Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO ) related to its sale to Bending Spoons US Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Vimeo shareholders will receive $7.85 in cash per share.
Click here for more information . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.
- TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA ) related to its sale to Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, TENGA shareholders will receive $22.00 per share in cash.
Click here for more info . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.
NOT ALL LAW FIRMS ARE THE SAME. Before you hire a law firm, you should talk to a lawyer and ask:Do you file class actions and go to Court? When was the last time you recovered money for shareholders? What cases did you recover money in and how much?
About Monteverde & Associates PC
Our firm litigates and has recovered money for shareholders...and we do it from our offices in the Empire State Building. We are a national class action securities firm with a successful track record in trial and appellate courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court.
No company, director or officer is above the law. If you own common stock in the above listed company and have concerns or wish to obtain additional information free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at ... or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.
Contact:
Juan Monteverde, Esq.
MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC
The Empire State Building
350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4740
New York, NY 10118
United States of America
...
Tel: (212) 971-1341
Attorney Advertising. (C) 2025 Monteverde & Associates PC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Monteverde & Associates PC ( ). Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
- New Silver Launches In California And Boston
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
CommentsNo comment