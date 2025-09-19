Clark Law Firm Secures $850,000 Settlement In Challenging Premises Liability Case

Sidewalk at Time of Incident

Mark W. Morris & Jake W. Antonaccio of the Clark Law Firm attain a $850,000 Settlement on behalf of a client injured in a premises liability fall down case.

- Mark W. MorrisBELMAR, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Clark Law Firm, PC is proud to announce a recent $850,000 settlement achieved on behalf of a client injured in a premises liability fall down case. The client was represented by Mark W. Morris and Jake Antonaccio of the Clark Law Firm in Belmar, NJ.The case involved a 65-year-old woman who sustained injuries after falling on an allegedly dangerous condition on the sidewalk of her Shrewsbury, New Jersey condo complex. Plaintiff alleged that in January of 2020, while walking to get her mail around 5:30 P.M., she was caused to fall over broken concrete surrounding a red ADA tile located on a ramp leading up the sidewalk near her mailbox. These tiles are safety features installed to warn visually impaired people they are leaving a sidewalk and walking into the street.From the outset, the case was hotly contested. The defense disputed the cause of the fall and the extent of Plaintiff's injuries. They argued she may have fallen somewhere else entirely and that the condition was not a hazard. In addition, because the case was brought against a condo complex, Plaintiff was required to prove gross negligence – a higher burden than ordinary negligence. Plaintiff would have essentially needed to show Defendants took no steps whatsoever to identify and/or remedy the condition at issue.As a result of the fall the pedestrian suffered facial injuries and injuries to her wrist, neck and head. Her neck injuries culminated in surgical intervention. Her head injury resulted in cognitive treatment and a diagnosis of a concussion with post concussive symptoms.Our office took the case over from another attorney who referred the matter once Defendants made an application to have the case thrown out of court. Facing dismissal of the case, our office successfully opposed Defendants application and took over the handling of the matter.The case was filed in Monmouth County Superior Court Docket No. MON-L-4285-21 and throughout the litigation process the Clark Law Firm, P.C. worked with engineering and medical experts to determine liability and the extent of Plaintiff's injuries. Throughout the litigation the matter was prepared for a jury trial and in August of 2025 the case proceeded to trial.Following two days of jury selection, the matter resolved for a total of $850,000.“Our firm is dedicated to taking on difficult cases and fighting for our clients,” said attorney Mark W. Morris.“Given the heightened liability standard, our office is pleased with this outcome. While we wish we could go back in time and stop this incident from ever occurring, unfortunately we cannot and wish our client the best as she moves on with her life.”“The Clark Law Firm, PC is committed to holding property owners and companies they hire to inspect and maintain their properties responsible for their actions,” added attorney Jake Antonaccio.If you or a loved one has been injured in a New Jersey fall down please do not hesitate to contact our office .

