FG Communities Completes Acquisition In Morganton, NC
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FG Communities, whose mission is to preserve and improve affordable housing by acquiring and operating manufactured housing communities, is excited to announce its most recent acquisition in Morganton, NC.
This is our second acquisition in Morganton in recent weeks, and we now own several communities in the area. Residents of these communities can take advantage of outdoor activities at Lake James and the nearby Blue Ridge Mountains. Residents also have access to a growing number of shops and restaurants in downtown Morganton, and Asheville can be reached in about an hour.
Growth in the area has led to an increased shortage of affordable housing. The Morganton manufactured housing community offers our residents an affordable solution.
Michael Anise, CEO of FG Communities, commented,“We are excited to own another community in Morganton as we believe the area will continue to see significant growth over the long-term. In addition, owning several communities in this area should bring further operational efficiencies to our portfolio.”
About FG Communities
FG Communities, co-founded by Joe Moglia, Kyle Cerminara, and Michael Anise, is a self-administered, self-managed real estate holding company. The company has a growing portfolio of 59 properties with over 2,500 homesites either owned or pending acquisition. FG Communities works to improve the quality of life and maintain affordable housing options for its residents.
