FLR Investor Notice: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors Of The Class Action Lawsuit Against Fluor Corporation

For more information, submit a form , email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Fluor Corporation (FLR) Misled Investors About its Business Prospects

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose that: (i) costs associated with the Gordie Howe International Bridge, I-635/LBJ, and I-35 projects were growing because of, inter alia, subcontractor design errors, price increases, and scheduling delays; (ii) the foregoing, as well as customer reduction in capital spending and client hesitation around economic uncertainty, was having, or was likely to have, a significant negative impact on the Company's business and financial results; and (iii) accordingly, Fluor's financial guidance for FY 2025 was unreliable and/or unrealistic, the effectiveness of the Company's risk mitigation strategy was overstated, and the impact of economic uncertainty on the Company's business and financial results was understated.

On August 1, 2025, Fluor issued disappointing financial results for the second quarter of 2025. Defendants blamed these disappointing results on, inter alia, growing costs in multiple infrastructure projects due to subcontractor design errors, price increases, and scheduling delays, as well as reduced capital spending by customers. Fluor also provided a negatively revised financial outlook for FY 2025, guiding to adjusted EBITDA of $475 million to $525 million, down significantly from prior guidance of $575 million to $675 million, and adjusted EPS of $1.95 per share to $2.15 per share, down significantly from prior guidance of $2.25 per share to $2.75 per share, citing“client hesitation around economic uncertainty and its impact on new awards and project delays and results for the quarter[.]” Following these disclosures, Fluor's stock price fell $15.35 per share, or 27.04%, to close at $41.42 per share on August 1, 2025.

What Now : You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Fluor Corporation. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their papers with the court by November 14, 2025. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP : A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LL have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

To be notified if a class action against Fluor Corporation settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.