Join Us For The O.G. Vogue Art Show At Sparrows Gallery

Sparrows Gallery Announces O.G. Vogue-A Celebration of Art, Fashion, and Community

- Mark Nagel, Owner of Sparrows GalleryDENISON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sparrows Gallery proudly presents the O.G. Vogue Art Show, a vibrant celebration of beloved local artists and the creative spirit of Downtown Denison. The show and artist reception will take place on October 25th at 7:00pm. Opening its doors at 513 West Main, Denison, Texas , the gallery welcomes art enthusiasts and fashion lovers alike to a unique event running from October 21st through November 2nd.Featured ArtistsO.G. Vogue shines a spotlight on some of Denison's most cherished“old guard” artists, including Donna Finch Adams, Steve O Black, Stan Perkins, Jim Hess, Cid Newsome, Mary Karam, and Tamie Beth. Their exceptional works will be available for purchase, with art lovers offered the option of layaway to make collecting accessible to all.Fashion Show ExtravaganzaAdding flair to the evening, select artists and local models will walk the runway in“runway style” fashion, showcasing attire from renowned Downtown Denison boutiques. Participating merchants include Honey & Holley, Moody on Main, Vintage Victoria and Monarch Boutique. The evening's festivities will be masterfully hosted by Diana Theall and Bubba Thompson, ensuring an engaging and memorable experience.Culinary Delights & RefreshmentsGuests will be treated to hors d'oeuvres and sweets courtesy of Marie Murphy, while 4R Winery provides premium wine selections. The George Tavern will be on hand, serving up a variety of refreshing beverages throughout the event.Live EntertainmentThe atmosphere will be enlivened by live music from Victoria Lemons, bringing an extra touch of artistry and energy to the occasion. Music is sponsored by the Denison Arts Council.Community Engagement & PromotionO.G. Vogue will be promoted through press releases, robust social media campaigns, and cross-marketing efforts with all participating merchants. With its blend of visual art, fashion, and spirited fun, the event is anticipated to draw attendees from all walks of life, age 21 to 85.Join UsDon't miss this extraordinary opportunity to experience Denison's local talent, beautiful fashions, and a lively evening of camaraderie. O.G. Vogue is more than an art show-it's a celebration of creativity, style, and the joy of community.

