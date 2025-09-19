California College Students In Health Crisis Get Direct Financial Help To Stay In School: The Orion Fund Marks 20 Years

The Orion fund

The Orion Fund - California Students in health crisis can apply for grants so they can stay in school

The Orion Fund marks 20 years of providing direct grants to California College Students in Health Crisis: 70+ colleges, 450+ students, $750,000

- Pam Hirtzer, Founder of The Orion FundPIEDMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Orion Fund , a volunteer-run nonprofit dedicated to helping California college students stay in school while facing serious health crises, is celebrating its 20th anniversary in October 2025.Over the past two decades, The Orion Fund has awarded more than $750,000 in direct grants to 450+ students at 70+ colleges across California, ensuring that no student's education is derailed by sudden health challenges. Grantees have included students facing cancer, Crohn's disease, cardiovascular events, and traumatic injuries, from car crashes to cancer. With this support, students have been able to remain in school and go on to become parents, professionals, entrepreneurs, and artists.“No young adult should be forced to abandon their education due to health challenges or face these difficult situations alone,” said Pam Hirtzer, Founder of The Orion Fund.“Our grants not only relieve financial burdens, but also let these students know we see and honor their courage and resilience.”In its 20 years, The Orion Fund has provided grants to students across UC, CSU, and community colleges statewide.One grantee, Miriam, who continued her studies at UC Berkeley while managing chronic kidney disease, shared:“I no longer stress about my medical bills... With the help of The Orion Fund, I will be able to completely focus on my academics... I will graduate... and apply to law school in hopes of becoming an attorney and helping other disabled people.”From Southern California, Ellen, an animation student at Cal State Long Beach, described her experience:“When I got a call from someone from the Orion Fund, I was so relieved and anxious at the same time! Thanks to The Orion Fund, I will have less financial strain to carry while I continue to pursue my degree and prepare for surgery, and I will finally get my shiny new joints!”The Orion Fund was established in 2004 as a legacy of Orion Trott, a UC San Diego student who died of cancer at the age of 21. Friends and family gathered in his memory, raising funds to create an organization that would support other young adults in health crisis. What began as a grassroots effort has grown into a statewide nonprofit that remains volunteer-driven and focused on providing direct grants to students in need.As part of its anniversary celebration, The Orion Fund will host its 20th Anniversary Golf Tournament at the Chardonnay Golf Club in Napa Valley in October 2025. Supporters will gather not only to honor the past two decades of impact but also to celebrate the resilience of students and launch the next 20 years of service.About The Orion FundFounded in 2004 as a legacy to Orion Trott, a UC San Diego student who died of cancer at the age of 21, The Orion Fund provides direct financial aid to California college students age 32 and younger who are facing a serious health crisis. Entirely volunteer-run, the organization has awarded more than $750,000 in direct grants to over 450 students at 70+ colleges, ensuring that health setbacks do not derail educational dreams.###

Jeannine Wisnosky

The Orion Fund

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.