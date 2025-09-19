XRP Still Faces Downtrend, Bullish Outlook Remains Strong
After an 18% surge in early September, XRP 's price has struggled to maintain its momentum, recently falling short of key resistance levels. The token peaked at approximately $3.18, climbing from $2.70, but was unable to sustain gains above the $3.20 mark. The recent rejection occurred near a four-hour fair value gap on the sell side, prompting a retest of the $3 support zone.
Following the Federal Reserve's interest rate cut on Wednesday, XRP failed to establish a higher high, with subsequent price action signaling short-term weakness. The asset is also losing ground against its 50-day simple moving average (SMA), adding pressure on near-term price stability. Traders closely monitor the $3.12 level, which previously acted as a crucial support point. A notable futures trader highlighted that bulls failed to defend this area, which could hinder the push toward $3.30 unless support is reclaimed.
XRP six-hour chart. Source: TradingView
Despite these short-term hurdles, broader on-chain data suggests bullish sentiment remains intact. Accumulation has been particularly evident in the $2.70-$3.00 range, indicating that long-term investors are building positions rather than exiting the market. Additionally, the Net Holder position change has been significantly positive since late August, following a period of profit-taking earlier in the summer.
XRP Holder Net Position Change. Source: Glassnode
The Realized Profit/Loss Ratio has also shifted favorably after a peak profit-taking phase in July. Recent sharp increases suggest increased investor confidence and the absorption of earlier selling pressures. This, coupled with sustained accumulation, paints a bullish long-term outlook for XRP .
XRP Realized Profit/Loss Ratio. Source: Glassnode
Key fractal patterns further bolster optimism. XRP is exhibiting a repeating market fractal similar to its Q1 cycle, with the current low around $2.70 aligning with the Fibonacci golden pocket. This pattern indicates a potential rally of 60%–85% into Q4, suggesting XRP could reach the $5.00-$5.50 range from its current levels.
XRP one-day chart. Source: TradingView
While near-term challenges persist, the broader technical and on-chain indicators support a bullish outlook for XRP . Investors remain watchful as the token navigates resistance levels, with the potential for significant upward movement in the coming months amidst a favorable market environment for cryptocurrencies .Crypto Investing Risk Warning
Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Unlocks Access To Tokenized Rwas Via Swap API
- Financewire And Tipranks Partner To Redefine Financial News Distribution
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises Over $16 Million With More Than 720M Tokens Sold
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
CommentsNo comment