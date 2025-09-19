XRP Still Faces Downtrend, Bullish Outlook Remains Strong

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Market Analysis: XRP Faces Resistance Amid Bullish Projections

After an 18% surge in early September, XRP 's price has struggled to maintain its momentum, recently falling short of key resistance levels. The token peaked at approximately $3.18, climbing from $2.70, but was unable to sustain gains above the $3.20 mark. The recent rejection occurred near a four-hour fair value gap on the sell side, prompting a retest of the $3 support zone.

Following the Federal Reserve's interest rate cut on Wednesday, XRP failed to establish a higher high, with subsequent price action signaling short-term weakness. The asset is also losing ground against its 50-day simple moving average (SMA), adding pressure on near-term price stability. Traders closely monitor the $3.12 level, which previously acted as a crucial support point. A notable futures trader highlighted that bulls failed to defend this area, which could hinder the push toward $3.30 unless support is reclaimed.

XRP six-hour chart. Source: TradingView

Despite these short-term hurdles, broader on-chain data suggests bullish sentiment remains intact. Accumulation has been particularly evident in the $2.70-$3.00 range, indicating that long-term investors are building positions rather than exiting the market. Additionally, the Net Holder position change has been significantly positive since late August, following a period of profit-taking earlier in the summer.

XRP Holder Net Position Change. Source: Glassnode

The Realized Profit/Loss Ratio has also shifted favorably after a peak profit-taking phase in July. Recent sharp increases suggest increased investor confidence and the absorption of earlier selling pressures. This, coupled with sustained accumulation, paints a bullish long-term outlook for XRP .

XRP Realized Profit/Loss Ratio. Source: Glassnode

Key fractal patterns further bolster optimism. XRP is exhibiting a repeating market fractal similar to its Q1 cycle, with the current low around $2.70 aligning with the Fibonacci golden pocket. This pattern indicates a potential rally of 60%–85% into Q4, suggesting XRP could reach the $5.00-$5.50 range from its current levels.

XRP one-day chart. Source: TradingView

While near-term challenges persist, the broader technical and on-chain indicators support a bullish outlook for XRP . Investors remain watchful as the token navigates resistance levels, with the potential for significant upward movement in the coming months amidst a favorable market environment for cryptocurrencies .

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.