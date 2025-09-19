How Colombia Became The World's Test Field For Gene-Edited Crops
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Colombia has quietly become the world's outdoor laboratory for gene-edited crops-a story of science, policy and rural opportunity unfolding beneath its diverse skies.
At the XII Encuentro REDBIO 2025 in Medellín, U.S. firm Pairwise revealed two standout varieties: a mild-flavored mustard green and a low-growing, thornless blackberry.
Both were crafted with CRISPR to eliminate unwanted traits-bitterness in mustard and thorns plus large seeds in blackberries-while preserving or boosting nutritional value and yield.
Why Colombia? Its mosaic of climates-hot valleys, cool highlands-lets developers compress multiple field trials into a single season.
And since 2018, Colombia 's agricultural authority treats gene-edited plants without foreign DNA like conventionally bred crops, slashing approval times compared to transgenic GMOs.
This regulatory clarity, combined with existing export channels, makes Colombia an ideal proving ground. Behind the scenes, the story is also one of democratizing innovation.
Platforms like Pairwise 's Fulcrum enable local researchers, universities and NGOs to access advanced gene-editing tools. Small and medium farmers stand to gain first: fewer pesticides, safer harvests and higher market prices.
As these crops move toward commercial release, rural communities could see stronger incomes and greater resilience against climate unpredictability.
For international readers, Colombia's experiment offers a glimpse of agriculture's future: precise, faster and more sustainable improvements that respond to consumer tastes and environmental pressures.
Far from futuristic hype, gene editing here is already rewriting the rules of how we grow food-one edited seed at a time.
