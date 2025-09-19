U.S. Imposes Manhattan Travel Ban On Brazil's Health Minister, Echoing Restrictions On Iran
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In New York for the UN General Assembly, Brazil's Health Minister Alexandre Padilha won a diplomatic visa-but only on one condition: he may travel no more than five blocks from his hotel to the UN headquarters and Brazilian Mission.
This tight perimeter mirrors restrictions long imposed on Iranian, Cuban, Syrian and other“hostile” delegations, who for years have faced similar limits-originally a 40 km zone later shrunk to a few Manhattan blocks-to“protect” U.S. security interests.
Behind this seemingly technical measure lies a political message. By targeting Padilha-seen in Washington as closely aligned with Cuba's Mais Médicos program-the Trump administration signals its displeasure with President Lula 's left-leaning foreign policy.
The late-stage exemption process, demanding waiver requests two business days before arrival, left no time to appeal, ensuring Padilha's absence from key Pan American Health Organization meetings in Washington.
For Brazil , the move raises uncomfortable questions about diplomatic reciprocity and international law. Under the 1947 UN Headquarters Agreement, all member-state envoys should enjoy unimpeded access to UN facilities.
Brazil is now weighing a protest before the UN's Host Country Committee or arbitration led by the Secretary-General-options supported in principle by Russia, Syria and Venezuela in 2024, though never activated.
Former President Michel Temer warned that such measures risk a tit-for-tat spiral, urging direct talks between Lula and Trump to defuse tensions.
As Brazil and the U.S. navigate shared challenges-from epidemic preparedness to trade and security cooperation-this five-block blockade underscores how visa rules have become potent diplomatic weapons, with real-world impacts on global health dialogue and bilateral trust.
