Trump Says $10 Drug To Cost $20 After '1,000% Price Cut': Bizarre Claim Baffles Netizens - 'Is That The Right Math?'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Donald Trump claimed drug costs would decrease by a thousand per cent, confusing viewers when he later stated a $10 pill would rise to $20. His statement left many baffled on social media.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump said,“We're gonna be reducing drug costs over the next year and a half, not 50 or 60 per cent but by a thousand per cent,” before adding,“It'll go from $10 to $20 for us.”

Trump's claim on drug prices

Trump made the statement while highlighting the fact that the US has been paying inflated prices for pharmaceuticals for a long time. He claimed that the pharmaceutical companies agreed with his viewpoint, and that he would use tariffs to persuade trading partners who disagreed.

“For the countries that don't agree, I use tariffs to make them agree."

| All the reasons Trump would be wrong to ditch quarterly earnings

However, Trump's idea of a 1000 per cent reduction in drug prices , which would bring them down from $10 to $20, is mathematically wrong. Reducing the price by 1,000 per cent from $10 would bring it to negative, meaning the drugmakers would actually pay patients to take their pills. On the other hand, doubling the price from $10 to $20 is, as you might expect, a 100 per cent increase.

| Trump wants Bagram airbase in Afghanistan back from Taliban: Here's why

His statement went viral on social media , where several X users questioned the logic behind the calculation and others took a humorous swipe, joking that drugmakers would pay customers on the purchase of medicines.

One of the users said,“So $100 drug reduced 100% would be free. So 1000% reduction means you're paying me.”

“We are gonna pay Americans to take their prescription medications. That's how low drug costs are gonna go," added another.

| The AI CEO fighting Trump over the future of technology

“So if [some drug] is currently at $100, and 1,000 per cent of $100 is $1,000, then when I pick up [some drug], the pharmacy puts into a bag, along with $1,000 in cash?” one of the users noted.

“Ok let me get this straight...it's gonna reduce the price 1,000% which would put about $990 back in our pockets but the drug is gonna rise from $10-$20 and we get no money back? Is that the right math?” a user said.

Notably, this is not the first time Trump has gone wrong with his calculations. In late July, Trump spoke about reducing drug prices by“1,000... 1,100, 1,200, 1,300, 1,400... 700, 600 per cent.” He later claimed“1,200 to 1,500 per cent,” which is not possible logically unless pharmaceutical companies start paying people to take their drugs.