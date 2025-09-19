Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:19 AM EST - 1911 Gold Corporation : Has entered into an agreement with Haywood Securities Inc., as lead agent and sole bookrunner, on its own behalf and on behalf of a syndicate of agents, pursuant to which the Agents have agreed to sell, on a "best efforts" private placement basis, any combination of: common shares of the Company at a price per LIFE Non-FT Share of C$0.45. 1911 Gold Corporation shares V are trading down $0.04 at $0.50.

