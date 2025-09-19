IPX1031 Executive Craig Brown, Esq. Named President Of The Federation Of Exchange Accommodators

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Brown to advance the mission of protecting and promoting 1031 Exchanges and Qualified Intermediaries as he begins his Presidency

CHICAGO, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPX1031, the nation's largest and most secure Tax-Deferred Exchange company, proudly announces that Craig Brown, Esq ., Senior Vice President and Central Regional Manager, has been named President of the Federation of Exchange Accommodators (FEA), the national trade association for the 1031 Exchange industry. Brown's year-long presidency begins September 17, 2025.

The Federation of Exchange Accommodators (FEA) is the only national trade association organized to represent 1031 professionals who conduct like-kind Exchanges under Internal Revenue Code §1031. The organization works to promote ethical standards, provide education, and advocate for the preservation of Section 1031.

“It is an honor to step into the role of President of the FEA at such a pivotal time for our industry,” said Craig Brown.“I look forward to continuing the FEA's mission of protecting and advancing 1031 Exchanges, supporting Accommodators, and ensuring that this critical economic stimulator remains available for job creation, community development, and economic growth across the country.”

Brown, a licensed attorney with over 25 years of extensive experience in Tax-Deferred Exchanges, has held multiple leadership roles within IPX1031 and the FEA. He is recognized both as a trusted legal expert and a strong advocate for §1031 policy and education, and his appointment reflects his enduring commitment to advancing the exchange industry.

“Craig's deep knowledge, leadership, and vision make him the ideal choice to guide the FEA into the future,” said John Wunderlich , IPX1031 President.“We are proud to see him represent both IPX1031 and the industry at large in this capacity.”

In addition, numerous IPX1031 employees serve on the FEA Board of Directors and key committees, including Government Affairs, which plays an active role in ongoing efforts to educate policymakers and protect the retention of §1031 in the U.S. tax code. IPX1031 also leads the industry with 25 Certified Exchange Specialists (CES®), a designation awarded to professionals who demonstrate the highest level of expertise in 1031 Exchanges.

About IPX1031

IPX1031 is the nation's largest, most secure and one of the oldest full-service Qualified Intermediaries in the United States, providing clients with unmatched service, security, and expertise in facilitating 1031 Tax-Deferred Exchanges. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF), a Fortune 500 company, IPX1031 offers clients financial strength, advanced technology, and the highest level of protection for Exchange funds. With nationwide Exchange experts, attorneys and accountants, is available to provide answers, guidance and customized solutions to clients and their legal and tax advisors. For more information about IPX1031 visit .

