Tech Lifestyle Expert Carley Knobloch And News Media Group, Inc. Deliver Essential Tech & Smart Solutions For Connected Parents This Back-To-School Season 2025 On A Nationwide Satellite Media Tour
The SMT featured a curated selection of innovative tech, including an eReader with a built-in notebook for parents to manage both their reading and note-taking in one device, technology for young readers to make learning fun and accessible, a home Wi-Fi device to ensure reliable internet connectivity for homework and streaming, a smart security system to provide peace of mind for families.
This nationwide media tour provided families across the country with valuable tips and tools for a more successful and less stressful academic year.
A recap of the roundup of products along with details can be found on IntheNews .
Cannot view this video? Visit:
Brands that were featured in the SMT included:
Kindle Scribe, a Kindle and notebook all in one, features a textured screen for paper-like writing, books and document annotation capabilities, and AI-powered notebook tools for summarization -all in one distraction-free device.
Kindle Kids. Whether your kids are reading for fun or for school, Kindle Kids provides a lightweight, portable way to store and carry thousands of books on-the-go.
eero 7 offers more affordable, high-speed Wi-Fi 7 for everyday home use, while the powerful eero Pro 7 is built to handle demanding households and small businesses with hundreds of connected devices and bandwidth-heavy activities.
Blink Video Doorbell is Blink's next-generation Video Doorbell with up to two-year battery life, a head-to-toe view, and easy set up.
All the details and links can be found on IntheNews .
Media Contact Details:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Unlocks Access To Tokenized Rwas Via Swap API
- Financewire And Tipranks Partner To Redefine Financial News Distribution
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises Over $16 Million With More Than 720M Tokens Sold
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
CommentsNo comment