Stefano Kaburu

I completed my PhD in Anthropology in 2014 at the School of Anthropology and Conservation of the University of Kent in the UK, during which I studied grooming behaviour and cooperation in wild chimpanzees.

In 2014-2015, I completed my post-doctoral training in Dr Stephen Suomi's Laboratory of Comparative Ethology, at the National Institutes of Health in the US where I examined the development of social cognition in infant rhesus macaques.

Between 2016 and 2018 I was a post-doctoral fellow in Dr Brenda McCowan's Laboratory at the School of Veterinary Medicine of the University of California in Davis. As part of this postdoctoral research, I studied the drivers and outcome of human-macaque interactions in Northern India.

In September 2018 I joined the University of Wolverhampton as a Lecturer in Evolutionary Biology, until August 2023, when I joined NTU as a Senior Lecturer in Conservation Biology.

Since 2016, my research program has focused on studying the interactions between humans and macaques in India and Malaysia and how these interactions affect both human and macaque populations. Macaques show an incredible adaptability to human-modified environment, as they can thrive in different anthropogenic environments. Using a multi-disciplinary approach, my research program examines what are the factors driving the interactions between humans and macaques and what are the consequences of these interactions for both the human and macaque populations.

More recently, in collaboration with colleagues from the School of Science and Technology and Twycross zoo, I have started a project to develop AI-based automatic systems to monitor captive animal welfare.

–present Senior Lecturer in Conservation Biology, Nottingham Trent University

