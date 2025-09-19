Russians Try To Hit Old Buildings To Cause More Destruction And Casualties, Says SES
"From what we can see, the Russians are trying to hit old residential buildings to cause as much destruction and as many casualties as possible, which has caused panic among the population. Prefabricated buildings, if hit, may 'collapse', but there will be voids. If old brick buildings built in the 1950s are hit, people will be completely buried under construction debris and there will be virtually no voids," he said, noting that a person who finds themselves under the voids has a greater chance of survival.
Kachkan added that“new buildings are monolithic and more durable.”
He also stressed that if several hits were recorded, rescuers would first send equipment to the residential sector.
“First of all, we send units to the residential sector. That is, to places where apartments and houses have been hit, where people may have been injured. And we go to the scene even during an alarm,” he said.
At the same time, the director of the department stressed that during the clearing of debris, civilians who try to help only hinder rescuers at the first stage.
"Because we can't drive up somewhere, we try to set up equipment, prepare places for work... It is dangerous for civilians to enter such areas. We inspect all apartments together with the police. And sometimes we don't even let the police in if the risk is high," Kachkan explained.
As reported by Ukrinform, rescuers are urging people not to block access roads to buildings with their cars.
