Zelensky Held Meeting On Ukrainian Weapons Production

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky during his evening address, Ukrinform reports, citing his Telegram channel.

“I held a meeting today. The main thing is the production of our weapons. There are clear volumes: what our army needs by the end of the year, as well as for next year, and what we need to have in our warehouses for defense, to maintain sufficient strength,” he said.

Zelensky noted that they also discussed sufficient funding for weapons production in Ukraine, as well as with partners, and the supply to Ukraine of what the partners themselves produce.

"We will cover the deficit in financing for weapons production this year, including through the controlled export of certain types of our weapons. Thanks to such controlled exports, we will increase the production of drones for the front. We can produce certain types of weapons-and these are modern weapons-in much larger quantities than we can finance ourselves, and we already have certain types of weapons in much larger quantities than Ukraine actually needs. Examples include naval drones, which the world is counting on and which we have in surplus, as well as anti-tank weapons and some other types," he said.

The president stressed that the first priority is the front line – supplying the brigades, the second priority is Ukrainian arsenals. The third priority is controlled exports.

“Within two weeks, a concept will be presented - three new export platforms. The first platform is for export and cooperation with the US. The second platform is our European partners, and the third direction is other partners in the world who are also interested in Ukrainian weapons and from whom Ukraine has received some form of support,” the head of state said.

At the same time, he stressed that Ukraine will not engage in“armed charity” - it will not help those who are indifferent to it.

and Nawrocki may meet in New York in coming day

“Of course, there must also be reliable export control - so that Russians and their accomplices do not get their hands on Ukrainian technologies and our weapons,” Zelensky added.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Ukrainian side continues its counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction in the Pokrovsk and Dobropillia areas.

Photo: OP