Mcrpc Market Trends Point To Steady Growth Ahead By 2034, Delveinsight Analysis Reveals Janssen R&D, Pfizer, Astellas Pharma, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Promontory Therapeutics, Hinova, Arcus Biosciences
The Key Metastatic Castrate-resistant Prostate Cancer Companies in the market include - Janssen Research & Development, Pfizer, AstellasPharma, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Promontory Therapeutics, Hinova, Arcus Biosciences, Inc., AB Science, Suzhou Kintor Pharma, Tracon Pharma, Bayer, AstraZeneca, Clarity Pharma, Novartis, Endocyte, EMD Serono, Medivation, Inc., POINT Biopharma, and others.
DelveInsight's “Metastatic Castrate-resistant Prostate Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Metastatic Castrate-resistant Prostate Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Metastatic Castrate-resistant Prostate Cancer market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.
Some of the key facts of the Metastatic Castrate-resistant Prostate Cancer Market Report:
The Metastatic Castrate-resistant Prostate Cancer market size was valued USD 6,800 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).
In September 2025, Jyong Biotech Ltd. (Nasdaq: MENS), a Taiwan-based, science-driven biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative plant-derived drugs, primarily targeting urinary system diseases with initial focus on the U.S., EU, and Asian markets, announced the completion of patient enrollment in its Phase II clinical trial of MCS‐8, an investigational therapy for prostate cancer prevention (PCP). Since the trial's initiation, over 700 high-risk subjects have been enrolled, marking a significant milestone in the company's clinical development program.
In February 2025, Alda Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotech company advancing a new class of cancer treatments known as RIPTAC (Regulated Induced Proximity Targeting Chimeras) therapeutics, has announced that the first patient has been dosed in its Phase 1/2 first-in-human clinical trial (NCT06800313). The study will assess the safety and tolerability of HLD-0915 for patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).
In 2023, there were about 7,279,500 prevalent cases of prostate cancer across the 7MM, and this figure is anticipated to grow between 2024 and 2034 due to an aging population and improvements in diagnostic methods.
The United States recorded around 1,093,300 five-year prevalent cases of prostate cancer in 2023.
Within the EU4 and the UK, Germany reported the highest number of metastatic CRPC cases in 2023, whereas Spain reported the lowest.
Analysis indicates that in the US, roughly 40% of prostate cancer cases are identified in people aged 65–74 years, making this the most affected age group.
Estimates suggest that in the US, localized or locally advanced prostate cancer (Stage I–III) accounted for about 56% of all cases in 2023, while nearly 33% were biochemical recurrence/progressive cases, and approximately 11% were metastatic cases.
In 2023, the US had around 51,100 metastatic CRPC cases, with numbers expected to rise throughout the forecast period.
The Metastatic Castrate-resistant Prostate Cancer market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Metastatic Castrate-resistant Prostate Cancer pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Metastatic Castrate-resistant Prostate Cancer market dynamics.
Metastatic Castrate-resistant Prostate Cancer Overview
CRPC that has spread to other organs has a bad prognosis and a shorter survival time. In comparison to men with localised prostate cancer, who have a 100% 5-year survival rate, men with metastatic prostate cancer have an estimated 5-year survival rate of roughly 30%.
Metastatic Castrate-resistant Prostate Cancer Epidemiology
The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.
Metastatic Castrate-resistant Prostate Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation:
The Metastatic Castrate-resistant Prostate Cancer market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:
Total Prevalence of Metastatic Castrate-resistant Prostate Cancer
Prevalent Cases of Metastatic Castrate-resistant Prostate Cancer by severity
Gender-specific Prevalence of Metastatic Castrate-resistant Prostate Cancer
Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Metastatic Castrate-resistant Prostate Cancer
Metastatic Castrate-resistant Prostate Cancer Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities
The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Metastatic Castrate-resistant Prostate Cancer market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Metastatic Castrate-resistant Prostate Cancer market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.
Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.
The report also covers the Metastatic Castrate-resistant Prostate Cancer Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.
Metastatic Castrate-resistant Prostate Cancer Therapies and Key Companies
Niraparib: Janssen Research & Development
Talzenna: Pfizer/AstellasPharma
Opdivo (nivolumab): Bristol-Myers Squibb
Talazoparib: Pfizer
PT-112: Promontory Therapeutics
HC-1119: Hinova
Etrumadenant: Arcus Biosciences, Inc.
Masitinib: AB Science
GT0918: Suzhou Kintor Pharma
TRC253: Tracon Pharma
Radium-223 dichloride: Bayer
AZD4635: AstraZeneca
64Cu-SAR-bisPSMA: Clarity Pharma
68Ga-PSMA-11: Novartis
177Lu-PSMA-617: Endocyte
EMD 525797: EMD Serono
Darolutamide: Bayer
Enzalutamide: Medivation, Inc.
[Lu-177]-PNT2002: POINT Biopharma
Metastatic Castrate-resistant Prostate Cancer Market Strengths
The development of therapies targeting specific mutations are expected to perform better in the upcoming future g inhibitors).
Companies are now attempting to enter the first-line setting, particularly Taxane-naive settings, to reduce the need for chemotherapy in patients with mCRPC
Metastatic Castrate-resistant Prostate Cancer Market Opportunities
Uptake of potential emerging therapies with better clinical profile, specially targeting the mutations like PARP inhibitors (i.e., BRCA mutation) expected to be fast.
Rising prevalence of prostate cancer due to rapidly aging population and growing awareness among people will provide the larger window of opportunity for new treatment
Scope of the Metastatic Castrate-resistant Prostate Cancer Market Report
Study Period: 2020–2034
Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]
Metastatic Castrate-resistant Prostate Cancer Therapeutic Assessment: Metastatic Castrate-resistant Prostate Cancer current marketed and Metastatic Castrate-resistant Prostate Cancer emerging therapies
Metastatic Castrate-resistant Prostate Cancer Market Dynamics: Metastatic Castrate-resistant Prostate Cancer market drivers and Metastatic Castrate-resistant Prostate Cancer market barriers
Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies
Metastatic Castrate-resistant Prostate Cancer Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Metastatic Castrate-resistant Prostate Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement
